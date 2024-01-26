Open Extended Reactions

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jordan Pope hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Oregon State an 83-80 victory over No. 9 Arizona on Thursday night, with the Beavers' fans storming the court to celebrate the upset.

Pope scored 31 points and made four 3-pointers in the second half, none bigger than the 22-footer from the left wing as time expired. Pope called it the biggest shot of his career.

"I saw daylight and I took the shot," Pope said. "It feels great. I've put in a lot of work my whole life."

He was 9-of-15 from the field, hitting 5-of-8 from 3-point range

Pelle Larsson made two free throws for Arizona (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) to tie it at 80 with 11.2 seconds left. Oregon State (10-9, 2-6) elected not to call a timeout, trusting Pope to deliver on the final shot.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said Oregon State's final possession was well defended and Pope "hit an incredible shot."

"I wish the game would have got to overtime and we could have seen if we could get over the top," Lloyd said. "But we don't get that opportunity."

The Beavers snapped a five-game losing streak. Arizona fell to 1-3 in conference road games and dropped into a tie for second place in the conference, a game behind Oregon.

Tyler Bilodeau added 22 points for Oregon State.

"Coming back home to Gill [Coliseum] it was all about bringing the fight to them, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "They're a very talented team, obviously."

Caleb Love led Arizona with 23 points. Keshad Johnson had 18 and Larsson 17.

Oregon State held a major advantage on 3-point shooting, converting 12-of-20 to just 3-of-14 for the Wildcats.

Bilodeau's 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave Oregon State its biggest lead, at 77-68 with 2:27 remaining. Love responded with a four-point play to keep Arizona within range.

The Beavers, who trailed by 12 points in the first half, overcame a 44-36 halftime deficit with clutch shooting. Oregon State had 12 3-pointers to just three for Arizona.

Arizona made eight of its first 11 shots and led 21-9 less than seven minutes into the game. But the Wildcats were unable to extend their lead.