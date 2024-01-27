Mississippi State gets a big win at home as the Bulldogs take down No. 8 Auburn. (1:49)

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Josh Hubbard scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Cameron Matthews had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Mississippi State beat No. 8 Auburn 64-58 on Saturday.

DJ Jeffries made three of four free throws in the final 11 seconds and grabbed 12 rebounds to help seal the win for Mississippi State (14-6, 3-4 SEC). Shakeel Moore scored 12 points and Tolu Smith added nine points and eight rebounds.

Saturday's win was the Bulldogs' second over a top-10 team, after beating Tennessee earlier in the season. It's the first time they have defeated multiple top 10 teams in a season since 2001-02, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

It's also the fifth win by an unranked SEC team against an AP top-10 opponent in conference play this season, tied for the second-most in the SEC over the past 15 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Johni Broome scored 14 points and Jaylin Williams added 10 to lead Auburn (16-4, 5-2).

The teams were locked in a defensive struggle in the first half. Mississippi State took a 15-10 lead on a dunk by Matthews with 7:57 left in the half. Neither team scored in the final 2:45 and they entered halftime tied at 21-all.

Auburn shot 28% in the first half and made just 2 of 10 shots from beyond arc. Mississippi State shot 32% in the first half and made just 1 of 12 attempts from long distance. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Tigers 27-14, including 11 offensive boards.

After a 5-0 start in the SEC and an appearance in the top-10 rankings, Auburn has dropped two straight in league play. The Tigers lost at rival Alabama on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.