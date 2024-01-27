Open Extended Reactions

Arkansas senior Devo Davis has stepped away from the program, the school announced on Saturday.

Davis' departure was announced in a one-sentence release minutes before the Razorbacks tipped off at home against Kentucky.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Davis has started 18 games this season, averaging career lows in scoring (6.3 PPG) and shooting (35.5%). He's been a consistent contributor for four seasons in Fayetteville, starting 17 games as a freshman, 14 games as a sophomore and 31 games last season, when he averaged a career-high 10.9 points.

Arkansas, which opened the season ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP poll, has been one of the biggest disappointments in the country. The Razorbacks entered Saturday's game against Kentucky with a 10-9 record, sitting at 1-5 in the SEC after Wednesday's 26-point loss at Ole Miss.

Trevon Brazile, who started the first 18 games of the season, is also unavailable for Saturday's game, but there's been no word on his status.