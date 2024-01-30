SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

There were no newcomers or teams falling out of the top-25 this week but there was some movement among the best teams in the country.

No. 16 Sierra Canyon jumped eight spots after erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit against No. 25 Notre Dame. The Trailblazers closed out on a 28-7 run to pull the upset in front of Sierra Canyon alum Bronny James.

Meanwhile, Paul VI climbs up two spots after three more wins while Don Bosco Prep joins the top 10 and Columbus drops two spots after a loss.

Here are this weeks prep basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (FL) 22-0

2. Paul VI (Va.) 18-2

3. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 23-4

4. Columbus (Fla.) 19-5

5. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-4

6. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 12-3

7. AZ Compass (Az.) 18-5

8. La Lumiere (Ind.) 14-3

9. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 15-3

10. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 16-1

11. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 14-3

12. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 17-5

13. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 17-3

14. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3

15. Myers Park (N.C.) 17-2

16. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 24-1

17. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 23-3

18. Bullis School (Md.) 17-2

19. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 15-4

20. Combine Academy (N.C.) 19-2

21. Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) 23-2

22. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 18-3

23. Grayson (Ga.) 19-2

24. Plano East (Texas) 28-0

25. Notre Dame SO (Calif.) 24-2