NCAA women's basketball championship: All-time winners list

UConn holds the NCAA record for the most women's college basketball championships with 11, followed by Tennessee (8), Baylor (3) and Stanford (3).

Next month, a new champion will be crowned.

Let's take a look back at every national champion in the NCAA tournament era (since 1982):

2023 LSU (34-2)

2022 South Carolina (35-2)

2021 Stanford (31-2)

2020 Canceled because of Covid-19

2019 Baylor (37-1)

2018 Notre Dame (34-3)

2017 South Carolina (33-4)

2016 Connecticut (38-0)

2015 Connecticut (38-1)

2014 Connecticut (40-0)

2013 Connecticut (35-4)

2012 Baylor (40-0)

2011 Texas A&M (33-5)

2010 Connecticut (39-0)

2009 Connecticut (39-0)

2008 Tennessee (36-2)

2007 Tennessee (34-3)

2006 Maryland (34-4)

2005 Baylor (33-3)

2004 Connecticut (31-4)

2003 Connecticut (37-1)

2002 Connecticut (39-0)

2001 Notre Dame (34-2)

2000 Connecticut (36-1)

1999 Purdue (34-1)

1998 Tennessee (39-0)

1997 Tennessee (29-10)

1996 Tennessee (32-4)

1995 Connecticut (35-0)

1994 North Carolina (33-2)

1993 Texas Tech (31-3)

1992 Stanford (30-3)

1991 Tennessee (30-5)

1990 Stanford (32-1)

1989 Tennessee (35-2)

1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2)

1987 Tennessee (28-6)

1986 Texas (34-0)

1985 Old Dominion (31-3)

1984 Southern California (29-4)

1983 Southern California (31-2)

1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1)

