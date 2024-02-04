Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram each posted double-doubles to help No. 3 North Carolina defeat No. 7 Duke 93-84 on Saturday night in the latest renewal of the fierce rivalry.

The 6-foot-11 Bacot finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while the 6-7 Ingram was a force all over the court with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. It was an example of how much more productive and deeper the rotation is after an offseason overhaul, which has helped North Carolina (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) push to the top of the league standings.

UNC stayed in control on a night when ACC scoring leader RJ Davis faced constant defensive attention from the Blue Devils before coming on late to score 17 points despite 5-of-14 shooting.

Ingram was busy everywhere. He made 5 of 9 3-pointers, including one from the corner with Jeremy Roach closely guarding him, and had a dive-on-the-floor play in the paint to save a possession and ultimately set up another corner 3-pointer, this one from Cormac Ryan.

North Carolina played with tenacity backed by a crowd roaring at ear-ringing levels to put the Blue Devils (16-5, 7-3) in an uphill climb in the first matchup with both teams ranked since the 2018-19 season.

The Tar Heels led 45-35 at halftime and never let Duke closer than eight points through the second half by consistently coming up with timely scores or rebound-sealing stops.

Freshman Jared McCain had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils, while star big man Kyle Filipowski added 22 points but only five rebounds in his marquee matchup with Bacot inside.

The Blue Devils arrived with plenty of momentum, having won three straight and going 7-1 in January. Duke did plenty right offensively while shooting 50.7%. But the Blue Devils committed 11 turnovers -- the biggest when Tyrese Proctor threw away an inbounds pass while Duke was down 88-80 with 43 seconds left -- that led to 19 points for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels began 9-0 in ACC play for their best start in 23 years before Tuesday's loss at Georgia Tech ended their overall win streak at 10 games since falling to reigning national champion Connecticut and Kentucky in December. This was a big way to get back on track.