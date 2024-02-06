Tylor Perry leads Kansas State with 26 points as the Wildcats defeat No. 4 Kansas in overtime 75-70. (2:08)

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State defeated No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.

Perry's 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson's basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry's two free throws extended the margin back to four.

Dajuan Harris Jr. cut it to 72-70 with two free throws before Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Kansas with 22 seconds remaining. Arthur Kaluma sank a pair of foul shots and Perry added another one to seal it, ending Kansas State's four-game losing streak.

Cam Carter had 19 points and 11 rebounds for K-State (15-8, 5-5 Big 12). Kaluma added 13 points and eight boards.

Dickinson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace Kansas (18-5, 6-4). Harris and McCullar each added 15 points, and KJ Adams Jr. scored 13.

Kansas scored the first nine points of the second half to open its largest lead at 41-30. But the Wildcats scored the next 11, capped by a three-point play from Carter.

Perry hit three free throws with 4:49 left in regulation to give K-State a three-point lead. Dickinson scored inside, but Carter answered from long range to give the Wildcats a 58-54 lead.

Harris hit a layup to tie it with 2:14 left, and McCullar's layup gave Kansas a 62-60 lead with 1:47 to go. Perry tied it again with a layup.

Kaluma's putback with 23 seconds remaining was answered by Adams' bucket with 14.2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Kansas State hit five 3-pointers in the first half but went into the locker room trailing 32-30.