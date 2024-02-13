        <
          SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

          Long Island Lutheran climbs to No. 2 this week while Columbus checks in at No. 4. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire
          Feb 13, 2024, 12:23 PM ET

          Long Island Lutheran moves up two spots this week to No. 2 in the rankings after going to IMG Academy and taking down the previously No. 13 ranked Ascenders 83-81 in overtime.

          The schedule won't get easier for the new No. 2 Crusaders, however, as they will be tested with a matchup against Cooper Flagg and No. 1 Montverde Academy this Friday. Gonzaga College moved up three spots to No. 20 after picking up three league victories in the always tough WCAC. The highlight was a 70-52 home victory over previous No. 21 Bishop O'Connell.

          Here are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

          1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 26-0
          2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 16-3
          3. Paul VI (Va.) 25-2
          4. Columbus (Fla.) 22-4
          5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 26-5
          6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 17-4
          7. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-6
          8. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 21-6
          9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 20-5
          10. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 20-3
          11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 21-3
          12. IMG Academy (Fla.) 16-8
          13. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 20-4
          14. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 19-1
          15. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 27-3
          16. Myers Park (N.C.) 20-2
          17. Bullis School (Md.) 21-2
          18. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3
          19. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 25-2
          20. Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 23-4
          21. Combine Academy (N.C.) 20-2
          22. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 29-2
          23. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 19-6
          24. Plano East (Texas) 32-0
          25. Grayson (Ga.) 23-2