SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Long Island Lutheran moves up two spots this week to No. 2 in the rankings after going to IMG Academy and taking down the previously No. 13 ranked Ascenders 83-81 in overtime.

The schedule won't get easier for the new No. 2 Crusaders, however, as they will be tested with a matchup against Cooper Flagg and No. 1 Montverde Academy this Friday. Gonzaga College moved up three spots to No. 20 after picking up three league victories in the always tough WCAC. The highlight was a 70-52 home victory over previous No. 21 Bishop O'Connell.

Here are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 26-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 16-3

3. Paul VI (Va.) 25-2

4. Columbus (Fla.) 22-4

5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 26-5

6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 17-4

7. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-6

8. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 21-6

9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 20-5

10. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 20-3

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 21-3

12. IMG Academy (Fla.) 16-8

13. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 20-4

14. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 19-1

15. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 27-3

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 20-2

17. Bullis School (Md.) 21-2

18. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3

19. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 25-2

20. Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 23-4

21. Combine Academy (N.C.) 20-2

22. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 29-2

23. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 19-6

24. Plano East (Texas) 32-0

25. Grayson (Ga.) 23-2