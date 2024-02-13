SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Long Island Lutheran moves up two spots this week to No. 2 in the rankings after going to IMG Academy and taking down the previously No. 13 ranked Ascenders 83-81 in overtime.
The schedule won't get easier for the new No. 2 Crusaders, however, as they will be tested with a matchup against Cooper Flagg and No. 1 Montverde Academy this Friday. Gonzaga College moved up three spots to No. 20 after picking up three league victories in the always tough WCAC. The highlight was a 70-52 home victory over previous No. 21 Bishop O'Connell.
Here are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 26-0
2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 16-3
3. Paul VI (Va.) 25-2
4. Columbus (Fla.) 22-4
5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 26-5
6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 17-4
7. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-6
8. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 21-6
9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 20-5
10. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 20-3
11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 21-3
12. IMG Academy (Fla.) 16-8
13. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 20-4
14. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 19-1
15. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 27-3
16. Myers Park (N.C.) 20-2
17. Bullis School (Md.) 21-2
18. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3
19. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 25-2
20. Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 23-4
21. Combine Academy (N.C.) 20-2
22. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 29-2
23. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 19-6
24. Plano East (Texas) 32-0
25. Grayson (Ga.) 23-2