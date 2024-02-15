Open Extended Reactions

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel gave a vote of confidence to head coach Juwan Howard on Wednesday amid speculation about his job status, saying he has "not really thought about any changes in our men's basketball program."

The Wolverines lost 97-68 to Illinois on Tuesday, their 12th loss in 14 games.

"Juwan and I have talked, yes," Manuel said. "We'll continue to have those conversations as the season goes through. I continue to support him and the effort to turn this around. There is no lack of effort from our student-athletes and our coaches. It's a lack of execution at times. We have to be better. He knows that. I'll continue to have conversations with him and will continue to support him and our program.

"It would be fair to say I have not really thought about any changes in our men's basketball program at this time."

Howard was sidelined for the start of the season following a successful heart procedure in September, returning to the bench during Michigan's trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis as an observer and transitioning to an assistant coach role for several games. He was cleared to return as head coach in mid-December, while also avoiding discipline following an altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson shortly before his return.

The Wolverines opened the season with three wins, including a 16-point road victory at St. John's, but are 5-17 since that victory. They've won just two games since Dec. 16.

"I want to support Juwan to be successful," Manuel said. "I have not given any moment of thought about changes at this time."

Howard, who played at Michigan from 1991 to 1994 before being selected fifth overall in the NBA draft, returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2019. He guided the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2021, receiving a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament and making a run to the Elite Eight before losing to UCLA. Michigan reached the Sweet 16 the following season, before struggling last year en route to an 18-16 campaign.