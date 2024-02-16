Open Extended Reactions

Unusual things can happen behind closed doors. Just ask the Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team.

The Knights' game against host Long Island University on Thursday night was delayed because they were stuck in an elevator at Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn prior to the game.

"It got stuck," Jordan Sarnoff, Fairleigh Dickinson's special assistant to the athletic director, told ESPN in an email.

Breaking: Tonight's game between Fairleigh Dickinson and Long Island University at LIU is in a delay because FDU players are stuck in an elevator coming from the locker room to the court. Firemen are on the scene trying to get FDU players out of the elevator now: pic.twitter.com/cujbz2alFy — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 16, 2024

FDNY firemen arrived to get the team out, with the Northeast Conference game being delayed approximately 17 minutes before play finally got underway.

"Our student-athletes remained calm and talked as a group," Sarnoff said.

The ending to the night turned out much better than it started for Fairleigh Dickinson, which went on to an 84-82 victory.