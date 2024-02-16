        <
          Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team gets stuck in elevator

          • ESPN
          Feb 15, 2024, 08:35 PM ET

          Unusual things can happen behind closed doors. Just ask the Fairleigh Dickinson men's basketball team.

          The Knights' game against host Long Island University on Thursday night was delayed because they were stuck in an elevator at Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn prior to the game.

          "It got stuck," Jordan Sarnoff, Fairleigh Dickinson's special assistant to the athletic director, told ESPN in an email.

          FDNY firemen arrived to get the team out, with the Northeast Conference game being delayed approximately 17 minutes before play finally got underway.

          "Our student-athletes remained calm and talked as a group," Sarnoff said.

          The ending to the night turned out much better than it started for Fairleigh Dickinson, which went on to an 84-82 victory.