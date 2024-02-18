Open Extended Reactions

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams suffered a non-season-ending knee injury in Saturday's loss to Kentucky, the school announced Sunday.

Williams landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt in the second half of a 70-59 loss on Saturday and immediately reached for his knee. He had to be helped off the floor, went straight to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

No specific timetable was given, but Williams is expected back before the end of the season.

A 6-foot-8 senior forward, Williams is Auburn's second-leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 13.0 points and 4.7 rebounds. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his past six games, including 26 in a win over Alabama and 23 in a win over South Carolina.

Auburn, ranked No. 13 in this week's AP poll, dropped to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in the SEC with the loss to Kentucky. The Tigers are on the road for their next two games: at Georgia and at Tennessee.

Without Williams, expect Bruce Pearl to rely more heavily on Chaney Johnson, a 6-foot-7 forward who played 16 minutes against Kentucky. He averages 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.