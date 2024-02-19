UCLA's Sebastian Mack gets a flagrant 2 and is out of the game after he appears to strike Utah's Branden Carlson. (0:36)

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA's Sebastian Mack received a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected against Utah on Sunday.

The freshman guard is the Bruins' leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Mack appeared to strike Utah's Branden Carlson in the face with his forearm or elbow with 9:53 remaining in the first half. Carlson stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room.

After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2-of-3 shooting, with UCLA leading 16-12 at the time.

Utah routed UCLA 90-44 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11, the second-worst loss in program history.

