Open Extended Reactions

Fear of God, a luxury fashion brand founded by Jerry Lorenzo, announced the debut of new uniforms for the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers on Friday.

In a collaboration with Adidas, Fear of God designed its first exclusive on-court uniforms and a one-model sneaker for the Indiana and Miami men's and women's basketball teams.

Lorenzo's brand and Adidas officially launched Fear of God Athletics in November 2023, marking the release of athletic gear and sneakers.

The dark uniforms include numbers across the chest with the name of the school below, a contrast to traditional threads. Warmups and exclusive gear were also created for each program.

FOG × Indiana Hoosiers

02.18.24 vs Northwestern pic.twitter.com/k4V3kt9Wc5 — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2024

FOG × Indiana Hoosiers

02.22.24 vs. Iowa pic.twitter.com/7RYDnq7S3k — Indiana Women's Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 18, 2024

FOG x Miami Hurricanes 🤝



WBB - 2.29.24 vs Pitt pic.twitter.com/EmLzqBMHDL — Hurricanes Women's Basketball (@CanesWBB) February 17, 2024

The Hoosiers debuted the look against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, while the women's team will don the uniform for the first time against the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark on Thursday.

The Hurricanes men's team is set to rock it against the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday and the women's team will do so against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Feb. 29.

Lorenzo, a son of former major league baseball player and manager Jerry Manuel, and Fear of God announced the threads as an NCAA collection, so this might not be the final time they design uniforms for a program.