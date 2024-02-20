Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word get heated after the game, with punches being thrown all over the court. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the altercation. (1:26)

A massive postgame brawl broke out following Texas A&M-Commerce's 76-72 win over Incarnate Word on Monday as both teams starting shaking hands.

It's unclear what sparked the handshake line fight, which involved multiple players from both squads throwing punches at one another. Coaches and players from both teams tried to separate the brawling players, but the fracas continued for more than a minute as members of the two programs scuffled across the court.

There were multiple players on the floor and multiple pile-ups as the fight continued. Broadcast analysts said a "young girl" in the crowd got hurt as a result of the brawl and one of the team's managers had "blood on his face."

Messages from ESPN to officials at both schools were not returned. And officials with the Southland Conference did not respond to a request for comment after the scuffle.

The two teams are at the bottom of the standings in the Southland Conference with each entering the game on Monday with just three league wins. Texas A&M-Commerce won the first matchup between the two teams.

Texas A&M Commerce head coach Jaret Von Rosenberg called the first game between the two teams "a dogfight" on his postgame radio show.