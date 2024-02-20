SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Harvard Westlake moves up three spots this week to No. 12 in the nation after a statement victory over previous No. 19 Sierra Canyon.

Led by USC signee and ESPN 100 No. 26 overall prospect Trent Perry, as well as Harvard signee and ESPN 100 No. 98 Robert Hinton, the Wolverines rolled to a 72-38 win over Sierra Canyon. They also scored a 64-40 victory over previously ranked St. John Bosco.

Elsewhere in the country, No. 18 Gonzaga was led by ESPN 60 No. 34 overall prospect Nyk Lewis to finish its regular season at 25-4 with two more victories this week. That included a tough 58-55 road win over WCAC foe St. John's College High School.

Here are this week's boys' high school basketball Power Rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 28-0

2. Paul VI (Va.) 27-2

3. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 17-4

4. Columbus (Fla.) 22-4

5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 26-5

6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 20-4

7. Link Academy (Mo.) 21-6

8. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 23-7

9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 21-5

10. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 21-3

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 24-3

12. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 27-3

13. IMG Academy (Fla.) 16-8

14. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 21-4

15. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 20-1

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 22-2

17. Bullis School (Md.) 23-2

18. Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 25-4

19. Combine Academy (N.C.) 21-2

20. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 32-2

21. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 14-4

22. Plano East (Texas) 34-0

23. Grayson (Ga.) 25-2

24. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 27-2

25. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 21-7