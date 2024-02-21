        <
          All-time men's SEC tournament winners: March Madness history

          The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held next month from March 13-17 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With the SEC Tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.

          1933: Kentucky

          1934: Alabama

          1935: No tournament held

          1936: Tennessee

          1937: Kentucky

          1938: Georgia Tech

          1939: Kentucky

          1940: Kentucky

          1941: Tennessee

          1942: Kentucky

          1943: Tennessee

          1944: Kentucky

          1945: Kentucky

          1946: Kentucky

          1947: Kentucky

          1948: Kentucky

          1949: Kentucky

          1950: Kentucky

          1951: Vanderbilt

          1952: Kentucky

          1953-1978: No tournament held

          1979: Tennessee

          1980: LSU

          1981: Ole Miss

          1982: Alabama

          1983: Georgia

          1984: Kentucky

          1985: Auburn

          1986: Kentucky

          1987: Alabama

          1988: Kentucky (vacated)

          1989: Alabama

          1990: Alabama

          1991: Alabama

          1992: Kentucky

          1993: Kentucky

          1994: Kentucky

          1995: Kentucky

          1996: Mississippi State

          1997: Kentucky

          1998: Kentucky

          1999: Kentucky

          2000: Arkansas

          2001: Kentucky

          2002: Mississippi State

          2003: Kentucky

          2004: Kentucky

          2005: Florida

          2006: Florida

          2007: Florida

          2008: Georgia

          2009: Mississippi State

          2010: Kentucky

          2011: Kentucky

          2012: Vanderbilt

          2013: Ole Miss

          2014: Florida

          2015: Kentucky

          2016: Kentucky

          2017: Kentucky

          2018: Kentucky

          2019: Auburn

          2020: No tournament held

          2021: Alabama

          2022: Tennessee

          2023: Alabama

