All-time men's SEC tournament winners: March Madness history

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held next month from March 13-17 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With the SEC Tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.

1933: Kentucky

1934: Alabama

1935: No tournament held

1936: Tennessee

1937: Kentucky

1938: Georgia Tech

1939: Kentucky

1940: Kentucky

1941: Tennessee

1942: Kentucky

1943: Tennessee

1944: Kentucky

1945: Kentucky

1946: Kentucky

1947: Kentucky

1948: Kentucky

1949: Kentucky

1950: Kentucky

1951: Vanderbilt

1952: Kentucky

1953-1978: No tournament held

1979: Tennessee

1980: LSU

1981: Ole Miss

1982: Alabama

1983: Georgia

1984: Kentucky

1985: Auburn

1986: Kentucky

1987: Alabama

1988: Kentucky (vacated)

1989: Alabama

1990: Alabama

1991: Alabama

1992: Kentucky

1993: Kentucky

1994: Kentucky

1995: Kentucky

1996: Mississippi State

1997: Kentucky

1998: Kentucky

1999: Kentucky

2000: Arkansas

2001: Kentucky

2002: Mississippi State

2003: Kentucky

2004: Kentucky

2005: Florida

2006: Florida

2007: Florida

2008: Georgia

2009: Mississippi State

2010: Kentucky

2011: Kentucky

2012: Vanderbilt

2013: Ole Miss

2014: Florida

2015: Kentucky

2016: Kentucky

2017: Kentucky

2018: Kentucky

2019: Auburn

2020: No tournament held

2021: Alabama

2022: Tennessee

2023: Alabama

