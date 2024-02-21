All-time men's SEC tournament winners: March Madness history

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held next month from March 13-17 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With the SEC Tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.
1933: Kentucky
1934: Alabama
1935: No tournament held
1936: Tennessee
1937: Kentucky
1938: Georgia Tech
1939: Kentucky
1940: Kentucky
1941: Tennessee
1942: Kentucky
1943: Tennessee
1944: Kentucky
1945: Kentucky
1946: Kentucky
1947: Kentucky
1948: Kentucky
1949: Kentucky
1950: Kentucky
1951: Vanderbilt
1952: Kentucky
1953-1978: No tournament held
1979: Tennessee
1980: LSU
1981: Ole Miss
1982: Alabama
1983: Georgia
1984: Kentucky
1985: Auburn
1986: Kentucky
1987: Alabama
1988: Kentucky (vacated)
1989: Alabama
1990: Alabama
1991: Alabama
1992: Kentucky
1993: Kentucky
1994: Kentucky
1995: Kentucky
1996: Mississippi State
1997: Kentucky
1998: Kentucky
1999: Kentucky
2000: Arkansas
2001: Kentucky
2002: Mississippi State
2003: Kentucky
2004: Kentucky
2005: Florida
2006: Florida
2007: Florida
2008: Georgia
2009: Mississippi State
2010: Kentucky
2011: Kentucky
2012: Vanderbilt
2013: Ole Miss
2014: Florida
2015: Kentucky
2016: Kentucky
2017: Kentucky
2018: Kentucky
2019: Auburn
2020: No tournament held
2021: Alabama
2022: Tennessee
2023: Alabama
