Men's Big 12 tournament winners: March Madness history

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 men's Big 12 tournament will be held March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. With the Big 12 tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.

1997: Kansas

1998: Kansas

1999: Kansas

2000: Iowa State

2001: Oklahoma

2002: Oklahoma

2003: Oklahoma

2004: Oklahoma State

2005: Oklahoma State

2006: Kansas

2007: Kansas

2008: Kansas

2009: Missouri

2010: Kansas

2011: Kansas

2012: Missouri

2013: Kansas

2014: Iowa State

2015: Iowa State

2016: Kansas

2017: Iowa State

2018: Kansas

2019: Iowa State

2020: No tournament held

2021: Texas

2022: Kansas

2023: Texas

Check out ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including power rankings, breaking news, in-depth analysis, features, bracketology and much more!