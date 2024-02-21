        <
          Men's Big 12 tournament winners: March Madness history

          AP Photo/Travis Heying
          Feb 20, 2024

          The 2024 men's Big 12 tournament will be held March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. With the Big 12 tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.

          1997: Kansas

          1998: Kansas

          1999: Kansas

          2000: Iowa State

          2001: Oklahoma

          2002: Oklahoma

          2003: Oklahoma

          2004: Oklahoma State

          2005: Oklahoma State

          2006: Kansas

          2007: Kansas

          2008: Kansas

          2009: Missouri

          2010: Kansas

          2011: Kansas

          2012: Missouri

          2013: Kansas

          2014: Iowa State

          2015: Iowa State

          2016: Kansas

          2017: Iowa State

          2018: Kansas

          2019: Iowa State

          2020: No tournament held

          2021: Texas

          2022: Kansas

          2023: Texas

