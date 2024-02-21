Men's Big 12 tournament winners: March Madness history

The 2024 men's Big 12 tournament will be held March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. With the Big 12 tournament rapidly approaching, let's revisit the past winners.
1997: Kansas
1998: Kansas
1999: Kansas
2000: Iowa State
2001: Oklahoma
2002: Oklahoma
2003: Oklahoma
2004: Oklahoma State
2005: Oklahoma State
2006: Kansas
2007: Kansas
2008: Kansas
2009: Missouri
2010: Kansas
2011: Kansas
2012: Missouri
2013: Kansas
2014: Iowa State
2015: Iowa State
2016: Kansas
2017: Iowa State
2018: Kansas
2019: Iowa State
2020: No tournament held
2021: Texas
2022: Kansas
2023: Texas
Check out ESPN's men's college basketball coverage, including power rankings, breaking news, in-depth analysis, features, bracketology and much more!