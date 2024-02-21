Open Extended Reactions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 Tuesday night for the program's first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the Huskies scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding their cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court -- which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.

Entering Tuesday, the Bluejays had been 0-6 in the AP poll era against the AP No. 1 team.

"It's a historic game for our program," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott. "I told the team in the locker room, it's really a culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people over a long period of time to give these guys the opportunity to wear this uniform and play in front of the crowd we were able to play in front of tonight.

"We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team -- a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship -- but we're pretty good as well."

UConn Worst Defeats When AP No. 1 Date Opponent Lost By Feb. 18, 1995 15 Villanova 23 Tuesday at 15 Creighton 19 Feb. 1, 1999 16 Syracuse 17 Nov. 26, 2003 vs Georgia Tech 16 Mar. 7, 2009 at 3 Pittsburgh 10 -- ESPN Stats & Information

As UConn coach Dan Hurley put it in his postgame news conference: "Kind of felt like (we) just kind of ran into a buzzsaw there."

UConn (24-3, 14-2) had its 14-game win streak -- the longest active streak in Division I -- end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season -- and one day after it was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

Trey Alexander scored 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 for the Bluejays, who made 14 of 28 3-pointers in their second-best shooting night from beyond the arc this season. Creighton was just 6-of-26 on 3s in its 62-48 loss at UConn last month.

UConn's Tristen Newton scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including 10 during the 18-5 spurt that helped pull the Huskies within 74-64.

The Huskies made a season-low 3 3s on 16 attempts in their most lopsided loss since Houston beat them 84-45 in the AAC tournament on March 15, 2019. They had come into the game off a Big East-record three straight wins by at least 25 points.

"I do think we did a bad job coaching tonight, our players did a bad job playing, I did a bad job coaching," Hurley said. "Your huddles aren't gonna be super energized when you haven't lost in two-plus months. This doesn't happen to us very often. ... We were definitely stunned. This wasn't the game we expected, we knew this was a dangerous game and a quality opponent and one of the better teams in the country. But we didn't expect this to happen."

It was the Huskies' 19th straight road loss to a ranked opponent, their last such win coming at No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.

The Bluejays, meanwhile, made just two of their first nine shots, trailed by eight points early and had leading scorer Baylor Scheierman on the bench for eight minutes in the first half after he picked up two fouls. Scheierman finished with 12 points.

"Even when we got off to that bad start I didn't see any fear, no concern in our faces, we just continued to play," McDermott said.

The Huskies had problems of their own. Donovan Clingan, their 7-foot-2, 280-pound center, was called for two quick fouls and played just 11 minutes in the half, and UConn went through a 2-for-10 spell while Creighton was finding its rhythm.

A couple big shots from reserves Francisco Farabello and Jasen Green sparked an 18-2 run. Farabello made two straight 3s and Green hit one from the corner to wipe out the Huskies' lead.

Then Ashworth struck from over 30 feet to begin a personal run of 13 straight points for the Bluejays, who made 14 of their last 19 shots of the half and went to the locker room with a 43-29 lead.

Most Losses To No. 1 Before 1st Win* Years Coach/School(s) Losses 2010-24 Greg McDermott (ISU-CREI) 7 2003-07 Bo Ryan (WISC) 5 *last 25 seasons -- ESPN Stats & Information

Creighton entered Tuesday boasting three of the top six leading scorers in the Big East -- Scheierman, Alexander and Kalkbrenner -- but it was Ashworth who went off against the No. 1 team in the country, his 20 points almost doubling his season average of 10.6.

The Bluejays also gave McDermott his 600th career win.

"First of all, I'm old, you've gotta be in it a long time to coach enough games to do that, and I've coached at some good places, had some really good players play for me," McDermott said of reaching the milestone. "This is one I'll never forget because of how it transpired and how good the team was we were playing. One of the best crowds we've ever had here, but as I said earlier, there's a lot of guys that have played for me here that have put us in a position to win a lot of games, because they sacrifice.

"Not everybody wants to play the game the way that we play it, unselfish and selfless, but we've got a group here that's pretty bought into that."

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.