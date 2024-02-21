UConn head coach Dan Hurley gives his assessment of his team's blowout loss at Creighton. (0:36)

The No. 15 Creighton Bluejays knocked off the No. 1 UConn Huskies 85-66 on Tuesday, snapping the Huskies' 14-game win streak, the longest active streak in Division I.

Steven Ashworth led the Bluejays with 20 points, the 11th straight game he has scored in double figures, while Trey Alexander added 16. UConn's Tristen Newton had a game-high 27 points plus 12 rebounds, his first 25-plus-point double double.

Creighton's dominant performance was aided by hot shooting from deep. It made 14 3-pointers on 50% shooting -- its third-highest 3-point percentage this season -- compared to just three made by the Huskies on 18% shooting.

The loss marks UConn's 19th straight road loss to a ranked opponent, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It came a day after the Huskies became the first unanimous No. 1 in the AP men's poll this season.

The Bluejays' win is the program's first over an AP No. 1 team in program history. It's also head coach Greg McDermott's first victory against an AP No. 1. He entered Tuesday 0-7 against top-ranked teams, the most losses by any coach in the past 25 seasons before getting their first win.

UConn's win over Creighton in January prompted a Nebraska-themed troll from UConn on social media. The Bluejays made sure to return the favor Tuesday, taking a shot back at the Huskies.

With the loss, UConn is now 2-7 all time against Creighton. The two teams' first matchup was in 2020.

Bluejays fans stormed the court at CHI Health Center after the game.

