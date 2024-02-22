Tyrell Ward sinks a buzzer-beating floater, and fans rush the court to celebrate LSU's upset of No. 17 Kentucky. (1:10)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 in connection to fans running onto the court after the Tigers' victory over No. 17 Kentucky, the league announced Thursday.

Tyrell Ward's basket as time expired gave LSU a 75-74 win Wednesday night and prompted the court storming.

Safety risks associated with court storming have received more attention this season after Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark collided with a fan while exiting the court at Ohio State after the Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes.

LSU was fined under the SEC's revised access to competition area policy. The policy states access to playing surfaces are limited to athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.

"For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area," the policy says.

Fines are $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses.

For conference games, fines are paid to the opposing institution. For nonconference games, fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.