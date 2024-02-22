Alabama's Mohamed Wague strikes Florida's Alex Condon in the back of the head while trying to corral a loose ball. (0:20)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Alabama forward Mohamed Wague was suspended for one game by the Southeastern Conference on Thursday for elbowing Florida's Alex Condon in the back of the head.

Wague, who averages 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the 13th-ranked Crimson Tide, will miss Saturday's game at No. 17 Kentucky.

Wague threw the elbow while Condon was on the ground during a scramble for a loose ball in the first half of Wednesday night's game, which Alabama won 98-93 in overtime. Wague was not called for a foul on the play.

"We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension," Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate."

NCAA rules require a player be suspended for the next regular-season game if he commits an act of fighting. That's defined as "a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual."