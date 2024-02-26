Kyle Filipowski appears to get injured during Wake Forest's court storm after the Demon Deacons beat Duke. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Duke center Kyle Filipowski avoided major injury but was still "a little bit sore" Monday, two days after a collision with a fan left him hobbled during a court-storming incident following the Blue Devils' loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, head coach Jon Scheyer said.

The incident left Filipowski sporting a bag of ice on his right knee after banging that leg into a leg of a fan running by him toward midcourt.

Scheyer -- who initially misspoke Saturday when he said Filipowski hurt an ankle -- said Monday that the preseason Associated Press All-American didn't require any type of diagnostic internal imaging for the knee to search for a structural injury.

Filipowski didn't have a significant limp when he spoke to a few reporters after the game, though his status wasn't immediately clear for the 10th-ranked Blue Devils' game Wednesday against an eight-win Louisville team.

The image of Filipowski having to be helped off the court amid the chaos only added to the discussion on the dangers of court storming in a season with multiple run-ins, the highest-profile one being when Iowa star Caitlin Clark was accidentally knocked down by a fan running onto the court after a January upset loss.

On Monday, Scheyer followed his postgame call to ban court storming with a plea for the ACC to put such a policy in place now, even with Duke down to four regular-season games and only one on the road (at North Carolina State on March 4).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.