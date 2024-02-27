RJ Davis tallies a career-high 42 points as North Carolina comes up with a narrow win over Miami. (1:11)

Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- RJ Davis poured in four straight 3-pointers during a riveting second-half stretch on his way to a career-high 42 points, and No. 9 North Carolina held off skidding Miami 75-71 on Monday night.

Davis, a senior guard, set a Smith Center scoring record, surpassing the 40 points by former Tar Heels All-American Tyler Hansbrough against Georgia Tech in 2006. He also matched Shammond Williams for the highest-scoring game by a UNC player in the past 50 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research; Williams did it in 1998.

Davis had 21 points in each half. He picked up the pace with a sterling display with less than 7 1/2 minutes to play and ended up shooting 7-for-11 on 3s.

Davis was the only player for the Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to score in double figures, marking just the fourth time in the past 25 seasons that UNC won a game with only one player in double-figures and the first time since 2011, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Norchad Omier had 22 points, Bensley Joseph scored 21 and Kyshawn George added 14 to lead Miami (15-14, 6-12), which lost its seventh game in a row.

Omier missed a hook shot in the lane that could have tied it with about 45 seconds left. Then twice in the last 25 seconds North Carolina secured offensive rebounds off missed free throws.

North Carolina, with three regular-season games remaining, stretched its ACC lead to 1 1/2 games over second-place Duke.

Miami kept it close, but Davis connected on 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for a 64-50 lead with about seven minutes to play before the Hurricanes came storming back.

Earlier in the second half, North Carolina went ahead 50-38 before Miami rattled off the next eight points.

Davis, who has scored 20 or more points in a half four times this season, propelled the Tar Heels to a 37-32 lead at the break. He scored 18 of North Carolina's first 28 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.