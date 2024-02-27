SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Harvard-Westlake keeps rising, now up three spots this week to No. 9 after holding off a 30-win Roosevelt team to win their first CIF Southern Section Open Division title.

No. 15 Myers Park captured a conference championship with a two-point victory over Ardrey Kell while No. 17 Gonzaga defeated DeMatha but lost to No. 2 Paul VI for the WCAC crown on Monday night.

Paul VI is still trying to catch undefeated Montverde Academy after the Eagles had an off week last week.

Here are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 28-0

2. Paul VI (Va.) 29-2

3. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 19-4

4. Columbus (Fla.) 25-4

5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 29-5

6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 22-6

7. Link Academy (Mo.) 25-7

8. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 25-7

9. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 30-3

10. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 23-5

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 25-3

12. IMG Academy (Fla.) 16-8

13. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 22-4

14. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 22-4

15. Myers Park (N.C.) 24-2

16. Bullis School (Md.) 25-2

17. Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 27-4

18. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 21-1

19. Combine Academy (N.C.) 21-2

20. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 15-4

21. Plano East (Texas) 35-0

22. Grayson (Ga.) 27-2

23. Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.) 32-2

24. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 27-2

25. Ridge View (S.C.) 25-2