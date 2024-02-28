Kyle Filipowski appears to get injured during Wake Forest's court storm after the Demon Deacons beat Duke. (1:28)

Kyle Filipowski will be in the starting lineup for No. 10 Duke when it faces Louisville on Wednesday night four days after he sustained an injured knee in a postgame court storming at Wake Forest.

The team listed the sophomore standout as playing about a half-hour before scheduled tip-off. Earlier, he was on the court for pregame stretching with teammates.

On Monday, coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski was still "a little bit sore" in his right knee.

Filipowski, a preseason Associated Press All-American, collided with a fan and was hobbled Saturday in Winston-Salem. Team managers and coaching staff members helped guide Filipowski away from the swarming fans and off the court.

Wake Forest defeated Duke 83-79, sparking many fans amid Wake Forest's first announced sellout crowd in seven years to charge onto the court.

Filipowski leads Duke with 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He has never missed a game in his two college seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.