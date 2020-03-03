Who's in line to clinch an automatic bid to the 2020 NCAA tournament? Follow below for the progress of every 2020 conference tournament bracket in college basketball, listed in order of when each ticket will be punched. For predicted winners of every conference tourney, click here. For a schedule of how to watch every conference tournament game, click here.
Mountain West: Las Vegas; March 4-7
Ohio Valley: Evansville, Indiana; March 4-7
Big South: Campus sites; March 3, 5, 6, 8
Missouri Valley: St. Louis; March 5-8
Atlantic Sun: Campus sites; March 3, 5, 8
Southern: Asheville, North Carolina; March 6-9
Colonial: Washington, D.C.; March 7-10
Horizon League: Campus sites/Indianapolis; March 3, 5, 9, 10
Northeast: Campus sites; March 4, 7, 10
Summit: Sioux Falls, South Dakota; March 7-10
West Coast: Las Vegas; March 5-7, 9-10
Patriot: Campus sites; March 3, 5, 8, 11
America East: Campus sites; March 7, 10, 14
MEAC: Norfolk, Virginia; March 10-14
MAAC: Atlantic City, New Jersey; March 10-14
Big 12: Kansas City, Missouri; March 11-14
SWAC: Campus sites/Birmingham, Alabama; March 10, 13-14
Big East: New York; March 11-14
MAC: Campus sites/Cleveland; March 9, 12-14
Big Sky: Boise, Idaho; March 11-14
ACC: Greensboro, North Carolina; March 10-14
Conference USA: Frisco, Texas; March 11-14
Southland: Katy, Texas; March 11-14
WAC: Las Vegas; March 12-14
Pac-12: Las Vegas; March 11-14
Big West: Anaheim, California; March 12-14
Ivy League: Cambridge, Massachusetts; March 14-15
Atlantic 10: Brooklyn, New York; March 11-15
SEC: Nashville, Tennessee; March 11-15
Sun Belt: Campus sites/New Orleans; March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
American: Fort Worth, Texas; March 12-15
Big Ten: Indianapolis; March 11-15