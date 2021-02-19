Which schools are in line to clinch automatic bids to the 2021 NCAA tournament? Stay tuned here for live updates of every 2021 conference tournament in men's college basketball, listed in order of when each ticket will be punched. Links to every conference tournament bracket will be listed in this space as they become available. Thirty-one conferences in all will crown champions, starting with the Ohio Valley on March 6, and concluding with the Atlantic 10, SEC, Patriot League, American and Big Ten Conferences on March 14, Selection Sunday. Click here for updated Bracketology and Bubble Watch analysis.
Ohio Valley: Evansville, Indiana; March 3-6
Big South: Campus sites; Championship March 7, other dates TBA
Missouri Valley: St. Louis; March 4-7
Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville, Florida; March 3-7
Sun Belt: Pensacola, Florida; March 5-8
Southern: Asheville, North Carolina; March 5-8
Colonial: Harrisonburg, Virginia; March 6-9
Horizon League: Campus sites/Indianapolis; Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
Northeast: Campus sites; March 6, 9
Summit: Sioux Falls, South Dakota; March 6-9
West Coast: Las Vegas; March 4-6, 8-9
America East: TBA; Championship March 13
MEAC: Campus Sites/Norfolk, Virginia; March 7, 11-13
MAAC: Atlantic City, New Jersey; March 8-13
Big 12: Kansas City, Missouri; March 10-13
SWAC: Birmingham, Alabama; March 10-13
Big East: New York; March 10-13
MAC: Cleveland; March 11-13
Big Sky: Boise, Idaho; March 10-13
ACC: Greensboro, North Carolina; March 9-13
Conference USA: Frisco, Texas; March 10-13
Southland: Katy, Texas; March 10-13
Mountain West: Las Vegas; March 10-13
WAC: Las Vegas; March 10-13
Pac-12: Las Vegas; March 10-13
Big West: Las Vegas; March 9, 11-13
Patriot: Campus sites; March 6, 10, 14
Atlantic 10: Richmond, Virginia; March 3-6, 14
SEC: Nashville, Tennessee; March 10-14
American: Fort Worth, Texas; March 11-14
Big Ten: Indianapolis; March 10-14