On March 19, ESPN launched SportsCenter Special: College Basketball's Greatest of All Time, a 64-player bracket celebrating the best men's and women's players ever.

ESPN writers and commentators will provide daily roundtables and predictions as the bracket advances through March 31. Here, writers Jeff Borzello, Andrea Adelson and David Hale break down the Elite Eight in the South and Midwest Regions.

Elite Eight

South Region

(5) Carmelo Anthony vs. (3) Magic Johnson -- VOTE HERE

Midwest Region

(12) Stephen Curry vs. (2) Michael Jordan -- VOTE HERE

What surprises you most about the Sweet 16 results out of the South and Midwest Regions?

Jeff Borzello: I'm not totally shocked that Magic beat Kevin Durant, but the margin was eye-opening. Magic and Michigan State won a national championship, but Durant's one season in college was spectacular on an individual level. He won the Wooden Award in 2007, becoming the first freshman to ever win that award, and swept the National Player of the Year awards that season. Magic didn't win Player of the Year in either of his college seasons. Magic was a better playmaker and had a more well-rounded stat line, but Durant averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds as a freshman. Those are absurd numbers. Could you make the case for Magic? Sure. But by that wide a margin? I was surprised.

Andrea Adelson: I really thought Zion Williamson would have a shot here considering the way the voting went down in the bracket before he got to his matchup against Anthony. Let's be real: He should never have gotten past Christian Laettner. The voting did prove to be close, and I am happy the voters remembered how terrific Anthony was in the NCAA tournament at Syracuse far more than what they see in the here and now: Williamson, the transcendent superstar on the rise, while Anthony is on his millionth (or is it billionth?) NBA team. Moving Anthony into the Elite Eight was the right call indeed.

David Hale: Any time you have genuine legends (Wilt, The Admiral) or modern-day superstars (Durant, Williamson), it's a bit surprising when they take an L from the fans. Still, I'm not too surprised by these results. Who's going to argue with Magic or Jordan? Anthony won a title. Curry is arguably the most successful underdog in tourney history. Perhaps the most surprising thing about these results is that it wasn't a little tougher for the voters to decide, with only the 8-12 game proving to be super close in the end.

These two matchups are about two legends from the NBA's halcyon era (Magic, MJ) against two of this generation's stalwarts (Melo, Steph). Can you make a persuasive case for either of the younger guys over the all-time legends?