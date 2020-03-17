There might not be any upsets of a 12-seed over a 5-seed this year -- or any NCAA tournament games, for that matter -- but ESPN will have a bracket for college basketball fans nonetheless.
Tuesday night (7 p.m. EST), the network will launch "SportsCenter Special: College Basketball's Greatest of All Time," a 64-player bracket celebrating the best men's and women's college basketball players ever.
If you've been yearning for a bracket to fill out this year, now is your chance.
ESPN's College GameDay crew -- host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, along with Rebecca Lobo, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton and Jay Williams -- will unveil the bracket Tuesday night during the SportsCenter special.
After the brackets are revealed, fans can vote on which players should advance. Voting will be open for 24 hours for each region. Voting will be conducted on Twitter and Instagram via ESPN and SportsCenter accounts.
Results will be revealed on various SportsCenter shows beginning Thursday.
ESPN.com will provide a written guide to all 64 players in the bracket once names are revealed. ESPN writers and commentators will provide daily roundtables and predictions as the bracket advances through March 29.
Here's the schedule for fans to participate in the GOAT brackets:
Tuesday, March 17
• SportsCenter Special: College Basketball's Greatest of All Time (7 p.m. ET) and Round of 64: East Region voting opens (24 hours)
Wednesday, March 18
• Round of 64: West Region voting opens (24 hours)
Thursday, March 19
• Round of 64: South Region voting opens (24 hours)
• First round: East Region results revealed
Friday, March 20
• Round of 64: Midwest Region voting opens (24 hours)
• First round: West Region results revealed
Saturday, March 21
• Round of 32: East and West regions voting begins
• First round: South Region results revealed
Sunday, March 22
• Round of 32: South and Midwest regions voting begins
• First round: Midwest region results revealed
Monday, March 23
• Sweet 16: East and West regions voting begins
Tuesday, March 24
• Sweet 16: South and Midwest regions voting begins
• East and West regions Sweet 16 players revealed
Wednesday, March 25
• Elite Eight: East and West regions voting begins
• South and Midwest regions Sweet 16 players revealed
Thursday, March 26
• Elite Eight: South and Midwest regions voting begins
• Elite Eight players revealed
Friday, March 27
• Final Four voting begins
• Final Four players revealed
Saturday, March 28
• Championship voting
• Two finalists revealed
Sunday, March 29
• College basketball player Greatest of All Time bracket champion unveiled