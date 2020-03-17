There might not be any upsets of a 12-seed over a 5-seed this year -- or any NCAA tournament games, for that matter -- but ESPN will have a bracket for college basketball fans nonetheless.

Tuesday night (7 p.m. EST), the network will launch "SportsCenter Special: College Basketball's Greatest of All Time," a 64-player bracket celebrating the best men's and women's college basketball players ever.

If you've been yearning for a bracket to fill out this year, now is your chance.