Dick Vitale's early Wooden Award ballot

I have been honored to serve as a voter on the John Wooden Award for several years now. It is a great process, which begins before the season when we put together a list of the top 50 candidates. More recently, voters submitted our updated list of the top 20 candidates. It was not easy to trim down the possibilities given this crazy, unpredictable season.

With February beginning shortly, I have identified my "super seven" candidates, based on the first three months of the season. It was a challenge, but I believe these guys have moved ahead of the field. Each of these guys has a winner's mentality, makes their team better and has an attitude and desire that shines through.

Cassius Winston (with ball) and Luka Garza (55) are among the top contenders for the Wooden Award. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the players I would be considering if I had to fill out my ballot today: