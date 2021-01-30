How to watch the Caribbean Series on ESPN Deportes

The latest edition of the Caribbean Series begins Sunday in Mazatlan, with established big league stars such as Yadier Molina and Robinson Cano in tow despite Mexico's struggles to control the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Series, first played in 1949, this year pits the champions of six Latin American winter baseball leagues. Organizers in Mexico are sidestepping federal recommendations calling for no fans in favor of municipal and Sinaloa state criteria, which allow up to 45% capacity at Mazatlan's Teodoro Mariscal Stadium.
Molina, the longtime St. Louis Cardinals catcher and current free agent, highlights Puerto Rico's representative, Criollos de Caguas. It's the second Caribbean Series for the 38-year-old -- a postseason addition to Caguas' lineup -- and first since 2007, when he was on the roster of the Gigantes de Carolina.
Also participating in Mazatlan will be Cano, who is suspended for the 2021 MLB season after testing positive a second time for performance-enhancing drugs. Cano, also 38, will suit up for Domincan Republic powerhouse Aguilas Cibaeñas, joined by Cardinals All-Star right-hander and longtime Molina battery mate Carlos Martinez.
Dominican entries have won 20 Series titles, more than any other country, and took home the trophy last year with Toros del Este's run. The Series' first phase is a round-robin format among the six teams, followed by the semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 5 and the championship game on Feb. 6.
How do I watch the games?
Watch: ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes will provide complete coverage and live play-by-play of each Series game.
Winter champions
Colombia: Caimanes de Barranquilla
Mexico: Naranjeros de Hermosillo or Tomateros de Culiacan. The decisive Game 7 of the Mexican Pacific League championship series is Saturday night.
Panama: Federales de Chiriqui
Puerto Rico: Criollos de Caguas
Dominican Republic: Aguilas Cibaeñas
Venezuela: Caribes de Anzoategui
Players to watch
3B Johan Camargo, Atlanta Braves (Dominican Republic); 1B Ronald Guzman, Texas Rangers (Dominican Republic); LF Harold Ramirez, Miami Marlins (Colombia)
Titles by country
Dominican Republic: 20 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020)
Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)
Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)
Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)
Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)
Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)
Information from ESPN Deportes' Hector Cruz was used in this report.