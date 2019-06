The start of the College World Series on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN) gives MLB fans a chance to watch some of the players that their favorite teams just drafted. As play begins in Omaha, Nebraska, here are the college stars who went off the board early in this year's MLB draft, including three first-round picks, two of them taken in the top 10.

Here is a complete schedule of games at the CWS. All times ET. Games on ESPN Networks/WatchESPN.