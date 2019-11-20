        <
        >
          MLB teams can trust these free agents over 30

          Where will Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon land? (2:31)

          9:10 AM ET
          • Dan SzymborskiSpecial to ESPN.com
            • Creator of ZiPS projection system
            • Founder of Baseball Think Factory
            • Contributed to ESPN since 2010
          Looking at this year's list of free agents, there are plenty of drool-worthy options at the top of the rankings. Gerrit Cole is one of the most valuable pitchers to become available in free agency. Anthony Rendon was a serious MVP candidate in 2019 and Stephen Strasburg isn't that far behind Cole. Zack Wheeler and Hyun-Jin Ryu would fit near the top of most major league rotations.

          However, not everyone is getting a star. Some teams are running up against salary issues -- many of those limits being self-imposed, of course -- and even if the willingness is there, there are a lot more teams than there are available stars. So there is going to be a lot of shopping at the bargain end of free agency. These players won't carry a team to the postseason single-handedly, but they will likely contribute at a reasonable salary.

