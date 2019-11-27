        <
          Surprising Luis Urias-Trent Grisham trade could be a win-win for Padres, Brewers

          2:00 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
          The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers swung a bit of a prospect challenge trade the day before Thanksgiving, with San Diego sending middle infielder Luis Urias to Milwaukee for outfielder Trent Grisham in a deal that also saw the teams swap starting pitchers, with Eric Lauer going to the Brewers and Zach Davies going to San Diego.

          It's a surprising move both ways, as the Padres had been high on Urias' bat before seemingly souring on him last season, while the Brewers walk away from their 2015 first-rounder just as he turned the corner at the plate. It's a trade with upside for both teams and at least holds out the promise of a win-win.

