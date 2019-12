The Cincinnati Reds finished 12th in the National League in on-base percentage (OBP) in 2019, ahead of two teams in strong pitchers' parks and the underpowered Miami Marlins. So of course, the Reds just committed four years to a 31-year-old hitter without a position who has posted a .320 or better OBP twice in seven full seasons in the majors. Mike Moustakas might have been a good fit for a lot of clubs, but the Reds were not one of them.

