Every free-agent class has its different strengths and weaknesses, and this winter brings a very strong group of starting pitchers. At the top of the heap, there are aces in Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, followed by a strong group of mid-rotation starters that includes Hyun-Jin Ryu, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler, Dallas Keuchel, Rick Porcello, Cole Hamels, Michael Pineda and Tanner Roark. The trade market might add a few more potential targets including Matthew Boyd, Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales.

Several teams need starting pitching more than others, and those teams are featured here, along with potential targets for them to shore up their rotations this winter.