        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          In NL East arms race, Phillies spend big on Zack Wheeler

          Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          Zack Wheeler was the third-best starter on the market this winter, and if you're a contending team that didn't want to bid on either of the big two -- Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg -- because the contracts for those two pitchers are likely to reach seven years, he was the best option available. The Philadelphia Phillies seemed to agree, paying Wheeler more than anyone thought he'd get (I think) on a five-year deal and potentially moving this team, which has fallen short of the playoffs in two straight years where they were projected to get there, closer to an actual postseason berth.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices