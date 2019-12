The Padres and Rays lined up yet again on a trade Thursday night, with the Rays sending Tommy Pham, whom they acquired less than 18 months ago for three prospects, to the West Coast in a deal that nets them one of San Diego's top prospects. It's a heavy price for the Padres to pay to try to improve their odds of contending in 2020.

