Maybe nobody digs the long ball now that everybody is hitting the long ball. Just five of the 135 hitters who qualified for the batting title in 2019 hit fewer than 10 runs. Five years ago, that number was 43. Home runs are cheap and plentiful, and in a world in which front offices are looking for versatile, well-rounded players, the offense-only sluggers have had a harder time getting attention in free agency.

But even if the $100 million contract for any random slugger is dead, there are always teams that need to add offense. Unlike in past years, some of the players in this category might actually be undervalued by the market during a winter in which pitchers are getting paid. Here are five teams that should pay to add some punch to their lineups.