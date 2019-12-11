What risk? With Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are now THE team to beat

Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League, but the best team in baseball. (0:44)

The most straightforward way to consider the Yankees' landmark signing of free-agent ace Gerrit Cole is this: New York now has baseball's best pitcher and the Houston Astros do not.

When you consider that the Yankees' inability to translate regular-season dominance into a pennant over the past three years is largely a product of running into the Astros in October, that simple observation tells you why Brian Cashman and the Steinbrenners were willing to go all-in on Cole with a nine-year, $324 million contract that is the richest ever given to a pitcher.

Of course there is risk. Even for the Yankees, in a luxury-tax world, one that will change when the next collective bargaining agreement is eventually figured out, $324 million is a hell of a lot of money. And Cole is a pitcher, a word that by itself almost serves as a cautionary tale. But in this case, the risk was worth taking.