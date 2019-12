SAN DIEGO -- Momentous events often take place in ordinary settings. That's what it felt like Sunday night when the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that legendary MLB Players Association head Marvin Miller and St. Louis Cardinals catching great Ted Simmons would be immortalized in Cooperstown, N.Y.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.