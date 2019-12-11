Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League but also the best team in baseball. (0:44)

SAN DIEGO -- Gerrit Cole was the top free-agent starter this winter, and was courted by multiple large-market contenders, but I don't think anyone forecasted a record-setting, nine-year, $324 million deal, the longest deal and the highest average annual value (AAV) ever given to a pitcher. Cole is a clear No. 1 starter for anyone, and the New York Yankees don't have an incumbent in that role, so he fits them perfectly, making them stronger favorites to win the AL East in 2020 and marginally improving their odds of playoff success as well ... but, whoa boy, did you hear about the nine years?