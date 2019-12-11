Next up for Yankees? A vacation for Brian Cashman

Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League but also the best team in baseball. (0:44)

Every January, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman aims to take a vacation, his one and only real, extended vacation of the year. In a lot of winters, his vacation is either postponed -- to never -- or it's truncated because of the seemingly year-round fretting that accompanies particular position.

But now that Gerrit Cole has landed in the Yankees' universe, Cashman is free to leave. Heck, maybe Cole will provide a private jet for Cashman and family to Bora Bora or Bermuda or Cabo or wherever Cashman wants to go. Now that the Yankees have landed their ace, the rest is merely cleanup.