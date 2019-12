Jeff Passan breaks down how the Angels got the deal done in agreeing with Anthony Rendon on a seven-year, $245 million contract. (0:49)

I wrote Tuesday night that the Angels should take the pile of cash they'd set aside for Gerrit Cole and give it to Anthony Rendon instead. They did so Wednesday, and arguably got a better deal for their money, although it doesn't solve their most glaring deficiency, starting pitching. Rendon does make the Angels a lot better, though, just as their direct rivals in the AL West, the Astros, are facing the loss of a 7-win starter in Cole.