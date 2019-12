MLB commissioner Rob Manfred explains how the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs was a motivating factor to reach an agreement for opioid testing, which Manfred says will be a real improvement for the industry. (0:54)

SAN DIEGO -- The 2019 winter meetings have come and gone. For the first time in a couple of years, the echo of baseball's annual gathering is not one of silence. This year stuff happened, and not just in terms of transactions.