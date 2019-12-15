        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Indians' light return for Corey Kluber makes trade with Rangers a salary dump

          AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
          2:55 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          The Cleveland Indians continue to tear down the roster that won 93 games in 2019 after winning three straight AL Central titles, trading away Corey Kluber at the lowest point in his value, while the Texas Rangers add a potential ace with several risk factors around his health and effectiveness as they try to compete in what might be the majors' toughest division this year.

          Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2017, and was pretty close to that level for most of 2018, but he didn't look quite like himself in the 2018 postseason and was a disaster for seven starts in 2019 before a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson fractured his forearm, ending his season.

          Even before that injury, Kluber wasn't right, with hitters making higher-quality contact and putting the ball in the air against him at a greater rate than they had in any previous season. His velocity has dropped across the board over the last five years, but the decrease from 2018 to 2019 was modest enough that it seems unlikely to be the entire explanation for his struggles.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices