The Cleveland Indians continue to tear down the roster that won 93 games in 2019 after winning three straight AL Central titles, trading away Corey Kluber at the lowest point in his value, while the Texas Rangers add a potential ace with several risk factors around his health and effectiveness as they try to compete in what might be the majors' toughest division this year.

Kluber won the AL Cy Young Award in 2017, and was pretty close to that level for most of 2018, but he didn't look quite like himself in the 2018 postseason and was a disaster for seven starts in 2019 before a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson fractured his forearm, ending his season.

Even before that injury, Kluber wasn't right, with hitters making higher-quality contact and putting the ball in the air against him at a greater rate than they had in any previous season. His velocity has dropped across the board over the last five years, but the decrease from 2018 to 2019 was modest enough that it seems unlikely to be the entire explanation for his struggles.