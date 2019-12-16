With the three best free-agent starters already signed, Madison Bumgarner had risen to the top of the remaining crop, as he and Hyun-Jin Ryu were clearly better than the other starting pitchers still on the market. Bumgarner seemed like an ideal fit for a number of contenders, including the Los Angeles Angels. So it was a mild surprise to see the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had just moved Zack Greinke's massive contract in July and had supposedly shopped Robbie Ray, jump in with a five-year, $85 million deal to make Bumgarner their nominal ace.

ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo! Subscribe Now Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Log in here.