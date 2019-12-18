The starting pitching market in free agency has moved very quickly this offseason. The frenetic pace has likely been too fast for some teams.

And it isn't just Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Madison Bumgarner coming off the board. Teams that may have been hoping to wait out the market have seen Jake Odorizzi take the Twins' qualifying offer and middle- and lower-tier options like Kyle Gibson, Michael Pineda, Tanner Roark, Cole Hamels, Rick Porcello and Jordan Lyles get snapped up. Even Michael Wacha, Josh Lindblom and Kevin Gausman are gone. Teams willing to spend can still shoot for Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel, but after that, the pickings are pretty slim.

So teams looking through the remaining players for anything in the way of solid production shouldn't get their hopes up. However, for those seeking upside in a starting pitcher who should come at a discounted rate, here are the best options.