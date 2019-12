Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League but also the best team in baseball. (0:44)

Try as we might to make predictions, there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to sports analysis. That's the case whether you're a traditional scout who relies on experience and the eye test or a data-drunk, 21st-century, front-office disrupter or even a hard-working scribe. The trick is to mitigate that uncertainty and avoid the temptation to channel the overconfident Nostradamus when you're sharing your observations.