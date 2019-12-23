        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Blue Jays might come to regret signing Hyun-Jin Ryu, but baseball is better for it

          Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports
          3:00 PM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          There are a lot of people who make their living in baseball who don't like how their product has evolved. After a club executive explains his team's rationale for making a move, making a sound argument based on value, I've sometimes asked: Do you like to watch your game, as a fan?

          The waves of relievers? All the strikeouts, with the parade of hitters to and from the dugouts? The extended respites between moments of action? The record-setting number of teams that are simply non-competitive?

          And often, the answer has been: "No, I hate it."

          We should view the Toronto Blue Jays' signing of left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu through this prism, rather than through an algorithm designed to measure per-dollar acquisition efficiency. By the 21st century standards of how signings are assessed, an $80 million investment over four years was probably a mistake, and more likely than not, the Blue Jays' baseball operations department will regret what is regarded as a high-risk deal.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices